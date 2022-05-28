Stephens Inc. AR Sells 34,542 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sanofi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sanofi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

SNY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 3,652,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,916. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.