Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $125.78. 3,540,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,003. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

