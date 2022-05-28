STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.28 ($39.65) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average is €39.41. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

