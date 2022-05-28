StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.