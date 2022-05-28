StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

