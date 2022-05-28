StockNews.com Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

