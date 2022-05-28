StockNews.com Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of ENTA opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,633,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

