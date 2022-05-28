StockNews.com Upgrades Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

PLX stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.58% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

