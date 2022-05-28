Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,972 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

BSCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 272,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

