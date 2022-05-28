Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,268,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,065,000 after purchasing an additional 470,815 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,232,388 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

