Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.