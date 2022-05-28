Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.88. 4,897,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,933. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

