Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $246.31. 959,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average of $236.37.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

