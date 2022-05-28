Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,070 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 252,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.03. 758,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.