Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,594 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,708,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,922. The company has a market capitalization of $280.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
