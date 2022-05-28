Strike Price Tops $24.40 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.40 or 0.00084180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $77.96 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.02218670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00507640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,987 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.