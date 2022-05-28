Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.69% of Stryker worth $3,729,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.