Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of SULZF stock remained flat at $$81.47 on Friday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $193.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

