Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $11.26 on Friday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

