Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

EVCM opened at 9.72 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

