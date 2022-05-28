Summit Global Investments Buys 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

