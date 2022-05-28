Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $793,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.