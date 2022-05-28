Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 20.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About Viasat (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
