Summit Global Investments Has $688,000 Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.12% of First Financial worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.58 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

