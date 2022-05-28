Summit Global Investments Invests $726,000 in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Hibbett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 165.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 30.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Hibbett stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.