Summit Global Investments Sells 177 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

