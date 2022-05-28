Summit Global Investments Sells 1,800 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.42 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

