Summit Global Investments Sells 4,400 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

