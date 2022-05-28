Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stake Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 73,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $938.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

