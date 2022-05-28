Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.55.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

