Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.
SUMO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,637. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.
In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.