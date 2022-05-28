Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.64)-$(0.62) EPS.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

