Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.73.

NYSE:SU opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 414,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,025,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $12,820,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 114.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

