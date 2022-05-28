Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
