Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

