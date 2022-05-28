Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Surge Battery Metals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Surge Battery Metals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Battery Metals (NILIF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.