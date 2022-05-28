Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Surge Battery Metals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

