Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 10.5% Higher

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 296,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)
