Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Snap by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

