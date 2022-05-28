Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $118.63. 11,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

