Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $480.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

