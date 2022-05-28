Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Switch from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

SWCH stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

