Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 15th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Sylogist’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE SYZ opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.25.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.