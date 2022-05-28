Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.20 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $117.92 million and $3.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00218434 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006800 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,896,120 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

