T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.13% of T-Mobile US worth $3,086,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 251,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $6,701,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,392,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,457,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

