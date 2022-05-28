Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TACBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

