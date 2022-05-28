TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TEG opened at €16.41 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.58 and a 200 day moving average of €22.33. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

