Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $27.81 on Friday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.
About Taisei
