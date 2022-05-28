Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $27.81 on Friday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

