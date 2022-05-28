Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 10.1% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 6,274,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $486.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

