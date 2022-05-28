Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TALS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.