Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanzanian Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
