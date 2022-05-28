TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,508 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,494 ($18.80). Approximately 29,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 54,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,482 ($18.65).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,945 ($24.47) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.88.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

