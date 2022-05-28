Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Brinker International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 747,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,721. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

